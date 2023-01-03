7m ago

add bookmark

South Korea claims joint nuclear drills with the US: 'No', says Biden

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Korea announced joint nuclear drills with the US.
  • But US President Joe Biden denied this.
  • North Korea plans to expand nuclear and rocket tests in 2023.

Seoul and Washington are discussing joint planning and exercises involving US nuclear assets to counter growing threats from the North, South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday, after US President Joe Biden said there would be no such joint drills.

The statement was released after Biden said the US was not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, seemingly contradicting comments by Seoul's President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.

The two security allies are "in talks over information-sharing, joint planning and the joint implementation plans that follow with regard to the operation of US nuclear assets to respond to North Korea's nuclear weapons", Yoon's office said in a statement.

In an interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper published on Monday, Yoon said the US' existing "nuclear umbrella" and "extended deterrence" were no longer enough to reassure South Koreans.

Yoon said:

The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but the planning, information sharing, exercises and training must be done jointly by South Korea and the United States.

He added that the US was "quite positive" about the idea.

Hours after that interview was published, Biden gave an emphatic "no" in response to a question on whether the two sides were considering joint nuclear exercises.

READ | Kim Jong Un sets out new goals for North Korean military

Yoon's office acknowledged Biden's response but said the US president had been "left with no options but to answer 'No' when directly asked... without any context".

"Joint nuclear exercise is a term only used by nuclear powers," said Kim Eun-hye, a spokesperson for the South Korean president's office.

The back and forth comes after the North's leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" increase in his country's nuclear arsenal and new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to counter what it termed US and South Korean hostility.

In 2022, the North conducted sanctions-defying weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced ICBM ever.

Under the hawkish Yoon, South Korea has beefed up joint military drills with the US, which had been scaled back during the pandemic or paused for a bout of ill-fated diplomacy with the North under his predecessor.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusnorth koreasouth koreasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
65% - 2361 votes
Rising cost of living
16% - 572 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 717 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,840.78
+0.8%
Silver
24.42
+1.6%
Palladium
1,797.60
-0.0%
Platinum
1,089.33
+1.5%
Brent Crude
85.91
0.0%
Top 40
66,956
0.0%
All Share
73,049
0.0%
Resource 10
70,805
0.0%
Industrial 25
90,308
0.0%
Financial 15
15,526
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec 2022

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo