South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile launch

South Korea fired a volley of missiles in response to North Korea's test launch of a long-range missile on Thursday.

North Korea's test was a "breach of the suspension" of intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said it was a "clear violation" of UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat.

Seoul – South Korea's military said it had fired a barrage of missiles in response to North Korea's Thursday test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"In response to North Korea's ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air," from 16:25 (07:25 GMT) in the Sea of Japan, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea fired an ICBM on Thursday, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said, the first time Pyongyang has launched such a powerful weapon since 2017.





The ICBM launch is one of nearly a dozen weapons tests conducted by North Korea so far this year, and marks the end of a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear testing.

It was a "breach of the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile launches promised by Chairman Kim Jong Un to the international community", Moon said in a statement.

"It poses a serious threat to the Korean peninsula, the region and the international community," he said, adding that it was a "clear violation" of UN Security Council resolutions.





Pyongyang had officially paused long-range testing while leader Kim Jong Un embarked on high-profile negotiations with then-US president Donald Trump. But talks collapsed in 2019 and have been stalled ever since.



Despite biting international sanctions, North Korea has doubled-down on Kim's drive to modernise the military, and last week test-fired what analysts said was likely a "monster missile" – a new long-range ICBM. It exploded soon after launch.

The US and South Korea had warned earlier this month that Pyongyang was preparing to launch an ICBM at full range.





