1h ago

Share

South Korea flood death toll rises to 39, Yoon blames botched responses

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol blamed authorities' failure to follow disaster response rules as the death toll from days of torrential rain grew to 39.
  • The rains have pummelled the country's central and southern regions since Thursday as the rainy season that started in late June reaches its peak.
  • The interior ministry has also reported nine people missing and 34 injured across the nation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday blamed authorities' failure to follow disaster response rules as the death toll from days of torrential rain grew to 39, including a dozen people found dead in a submerged underpass.

The rains have pummelled the country's central and southern regions since Thursday as the rainy season that started in late June reaches its peak. The interior ministry has also reported nine people missing and 34 injured across the nation.

Twelve deaths, including three bodies retrieved overnight, occurred in a tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where 16 vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood on Saturday after a river levee collapsed. Nine others were hurt.

The incident fuelled questions over South Korea's efforts to prevent and respond to flood damage. Some drivers who use the road regularly blamedthe government for failing to ban access to the underpass even though floods were widely forecast.

Floods have claimed dozens of lives during recent rainy seasons as weather patterns have become more extreme.

The government last year vowed to take steps to better cope with climate change-induced disasters after the heaviest downpours in 115 years pounded Seoul, including the glitzy district of Gangnam, leaving at least 14 dead and flooding subways, roads and homes.

Yoon, just back from an overseas trip, on Monday convened an intra-agency meeting on disaster response and said the situation was made worse because of poor management of vulnerable areas.

"We've repeatedly emphasised access control over dangerous areas and preemptive evacuation since last year, but if basic principles of disaster response are not kept on the spot, it is difficult to ensure public safety," Yoon told the meeting.

He called for authorities to make the utmost effort to rescue victims and vowed support for recovery work and affected families, including designating flood-hit areas as special disaster zones.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreaweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3713 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 708 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.67
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
966.33
-0.6%
Palladium
1,260.90
-0.9%
Gold
1,953.77
-0.1%
Silver
24.79
-0.6%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
0.0%
All Share
77,751
0.0%
Resource 10
64,988
0.0%
Industrial 25
107,007
0.0%
Financial 15
16,584
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo