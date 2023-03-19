1h ago

Share

South Korea maintains 'full readiness posture' as North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Korea has upped the ante for "real war" on Sunday.
  • The country fired ballistic missiles for the fourth time in a week.
  • South Korea and the US are conducting a joint drill known as Freedom Shield.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul's military said, the fourth show of force in a week as South Korea and the United States stage major military drills.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.

South Korea and the US are currently in the middle of 11-day joint drills known as Freedom Shield, their largest in five years.

North Korea views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

READ | North Korea says 800 000 people enlist to fight 'US imperialists'

"Our military detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from around the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province at 11:05am (02:05 GMT) toward the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

It added:

Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States.

Japan's defence ministry also tweeted: "A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea."

Japan's coast guard warned vessels about "what appears to be a ballistic missile that was launched from North Korea" while noting that it seemed "to have already fallen".

On Thursday, Pyongyang test-fired its largest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, a Hwasong-17 - its second ICBM test this year.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) described the ICBM launch as a response to the ongoing, "frantic" US-South Korea drills.

Analysts previously said North Korea would likely use the drills as an excuse to carry out more missile launches and perhaps even a nuclear test.

On Saturday, KCNA said the joint drills by the allies were "inching close to the unpardonable red-line".

This picture shows a fire attack by the Hwasong Ar
This picture shows a fire attack by the Hwasong Artillery unit, responsible for important operational missions of the Korean People's Army Western Front, at an undisclosed location.

The ICBM launch followed two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, after two strategic cruise missiles were launched from a submarine last Sunday.

The recent flurry of aggression by Pyongyang has pushed Seoul and Tokyo to mend fences over historical disputes and try to boost security cooperation.

Just hours after the ICBM was fired on Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Japan for the first full-scale leaders' summit between the sides in 12 years.

Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and leader Kim Jong Un recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes.

Kim earlier this month also ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills to prepare for a "real war".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreanorth koreasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 628 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 202 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 901 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
22.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
975.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,419.42
0.0%
Gold
1,989.32
0.0%
Silver
22.60
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,001
-0.7%
All Share
72,528
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,889
+2.2%
Industrial 25
97,049
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,107
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo