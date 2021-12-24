38m ago

add bookmark

South Korea pardons jailed ex-president Park Geun-hye

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Park Geun-hye. Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images
Park Geun-hye. Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images
  • Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017 on corruption charges. 
  • Geun-hye was pardoned to foster national unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. 
  • She was South Korea's first female president. 

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.

The Justice Ministry said on Friday that Park's pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She was on a list of people receiving special amnesty and was pardoned from "a perspective of national unity", Park Beom-kye told reporters.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee.

She was elected as South Korea's first female president.

The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year prison sentence for bribery and abuse of power, with another two years after that for election law violations.

In January, the country's top court upheld the sentence, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon.

The corruption scandal exposed shady links between big businesses and politics in South Korea, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in exchange for preferential treatment.

The resulting public backlash against Park and her conservative party helped propel the left-leaning Moon Jae-in into power.

Park has pleaded innocence of the charges, saying that she never accepted the money. She claimed that the charges were fabricated as part of political revenge by a conservative government against the Roh administration.

READ | Seoul using AI to detect people who might be intending to jump off the Han River's bridges

Park's predecessor Lee Myung-bak, who is also imprisoned was not pardoned. He is serving a 17-year prison sentence over embezzlement and bribery convictions.

The decision came as many supporters and politicians of the conservative main opposition People Power party have been calling for Park's pardon ahead of the March presidential election.

The flag bearer of Moon's ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, and People Power's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are seen neck and neck in recent polls.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
park geun-hyesouth koreacorruptionpardonprison
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.56
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.65
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,807.77
-0.0%
Silver
22.99
+0.5%
Palladium
1,951.50
-0.1%
Platinum
973.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,244
+0.2%
All Share
71,788
+0.1%
Resource 10
68,929
+0.2%
Industrial 25
92,781
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,510
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo