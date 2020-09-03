1h ago

add bookmark

South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds as Covid-19 resurgence strains system

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Korea is scrambling to increase hospital capacity.
  • The country is facing wave of coronavirus infections.
  • The health ministry says it will spend $84 million for 500 beds.

South Korea, scrambling to control a second wave of Covid-19, vowed on Thursday to double its critical-care hospital beds amid a severe shortage, highlighting the strain of the pandemic on even well-equipped countries.

The spike in serious cases, as older people make up an increasing proportion of patients amid a broader resurgence, marks a sharp turn for a country that was seen as successful in crushing one of the worst early outbreaks of the new coronavirus outside China.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Fewer than 10 intensive-care beds were available in the greater Seoul area, a metropolis of 26 million people, as of Tuesday, health authorities said.

Officials do not give daily numbers, which can fluctuate widely.

The Health Ministry said it will spend 100 billion won ($84 million) to acquire 500 beds for severely ill patients nationwide by the middle of next year, aiming to secure at least 110 by the end of the month.

"We are also exerting our full efforts to enable stable treatment for the patients," the ministry's director-general for public health policy, Yoon Tae-ho, told a news briefing.

Second wave

South Korea has 511 critical-care beds, mostly at public hospitals in Seoul and surrounding regions, but many of those are being used by less serious cases or patients suffering from other ailments.

As of Thursday, 154 Covid-19 patients were in serious or critical condition, up from 123 on a day before.

The country had just 12 such cases before the second wave began to intensify two weeks ago, stemming from an outbreak among members of a church who attended a political rally.

South Korea was caught unprepared for the resurgence despite its relatively successful response to the initial epidemic, said Choi Jae-wook, a senior member of the Korean Medical Association.

"The government appears to have grown complacent after the daily rate of infections fell to the low double digits," said Choi, who teaches preventive medicine at Korea University.

"They didn't take proper steps to address bed shortages even after they struggled with it early this year."

The crisis is growing more acute as more than 40% of the country's new coronavirus victims are 60 or older, up from 20% a month ago, health authorities said.

A coalition of South Korean doctors and pharmacists groups has warned that more intensive-care beds and trained nurses were needed in the Seoul area.

"Now our deepest concerns are coming true," the coalition said in a statement last week.

Woo Seoc-kyun, who steers the coalition, said the government plan to arrange more beds in public hospitals would help address long-term needs but would fall short of curbing the current spread.

Hospital beds

The government managed to hospitalise all the new cases after some institutes provided beds, while some patients were transferred to general wards and others died, said Lee Chang-joon, a ministry official in charge of hospital bed management.

Less-sick patients are being transferred from 13 dorm-like "life treatment centres", which can accommodate 3 200 people. Three more facilities are planned, adding capacity for 1 000 more people.

South Korea has among the most hospital beds per person among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, while it is near the OECD average for intensive-care beds.

The country has been gripped in recent weeks by ongoing strikes by thousands of doctors and medical students over government healthcare reform plans, although officials said this has had little effect on the shortage of critical-care beds because it was idling few beds and military medics and volunteer nurses were staffing the facilities.

South Korea's daily reported infections dropped below 200 for the first time in more than two weeks on Thursday, even as more serious cases continued to rise.

The country has reported a total of 20 644 cases with 329 Covid-19 deaths.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South
South Korea reports no new local cases of coronavirus
Seoul plays down report on North Korean leader's health
Read more on:
south koreacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 414 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 76 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 1137 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
23% - 498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
22.22
(+0.93)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(+0.41)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(+0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1940.97
(-0.18)
Silver
27.03
(-1.76)
Platinum
905.00
(-0.05)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2365.00
(+6.12)
All Share
54816.88
(-1.87)
Top 40
50617.70
(-2.05)
Financial 15
9511.26
(-1.99)
Industrial 25
74772.76
(-1.71)
Resource 10
54434.59
(-2.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo