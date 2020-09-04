45m ago

add bookmark

South Korean doctors to end strike over reforms as coronavirus surges

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Korean doctors have ended their strike.
  • Doctors reached a compromise with the government over healthcare reforms.
  • There is a continued rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

South Korean doctors have agreed to end a two-week strike which has disrupted efforts to curb a new wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday, following overnight talks about the government's medical reform plans.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Chung said the government, the governing party and the Korean Medical Association had reached a "dramatic compromise" after lengthy negotiations.

The discussions led to a five-point agreement, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"I expect they will sign an agreement today and the doctors will return to their places soon," Chung told a meeting.

A Korean Medical Association spokesperson said an event to sign an agreement was expected but nothing was final until the event actually takes place.

Reform proposals

Some 16 000 intern and resident doctors, the backbone of South Korea's coronavirus response in emergency rooms and intensive care units, and temporary testing stations, walked out on 21 August.

The doctors oppose the reform proposals, which include increasing the number of doctors, building more public medical schools, allowing state insurance to cover more traditional medicine, and expanding telemedicine.

The government argues the initiatives will help South Korea cope better with health crises like the coronavirus, but the doctors worry it will only deepen the concentration of physicians in cities without improving poor medical infrastructure and work conditions in more rural parts of the country.

On Friday, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 198 new cases, the second day the country has confirmed fewer than 200 cases since the latest outbreak began in the middle of last month.

The continued rise in cases is likely to mean the enhanced social distancing measures imposed in greater Seoul last weekend will be extended for another week, Yonhap reported citing the prime minister.

Under the agreement to end the strike, the Health Ministry has agreed to scrub plans to open new medical schools and train more students, according to Yonhap. It will discuss the other issues once the coronavirus has been brought under control.

The ministry had previously ordered the doctors to return to work and filed a police complaint against several strike leaders, saying the industrial action had caused disruptions at clinics and worsened bed shortages.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds as Covid-19 resurgence strains system
Zweli Mkhize | Cuban Medical Brigade continues to play critical role in battle against Covid-19
ANALYSIS | Metros hard hit in Covid-19 surge due to lack of economic development in rural areas
Read more on:
south koreacoronavirus
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 602 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 131 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 1733 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 679 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
22.16
(+0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.74
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.69)
Gold
1940.43
(+0.70)
Silver
26.85
(+1.84)
Platinum
902.99
(+1.91)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2270.00
(+0.10)
All Share
54525.09
(+0.01)
Top 40
50341.18
(+0.04)
Financial 15
9607.23
(+1.55)
Industrial 25
73313.21
(-1.44)
Resource 10
54791.10
(+1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo