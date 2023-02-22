1h ago

add bookmark

South Korea's world lowest fertility rate drops again

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Korea's fertility rate dropped last year to a record low
South Korea's fertility rate dropped last year to a record low
Stock photo/Getty Images

South Korea's fertility rate dropped last year to a record low, data showed on Wednesday, in yet another grim milestone for the country with the world's lowest number of expected children for each woman.

The average number of expected babies per South Korean woman over her reproductive life fell to 0.78 in 2022 down from 0.81 a year earlier, the official annual reading from the Statistics Korea showed.

That is the lowest among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), which had an average rate of 1.59 in 2020, and far below 1.64 in the United States and 1.33 in Japan the same year.

The government has failed to reverse the falling birth rate despite spending billions of dollars each year on childcare subsidies.

As of 2020, South Korea was the only country among the OECD members to have a rate below 1, giving it a shrinking population.

READ | South Korea parliament votes to impeach minister over Halloween crush

Being married is seen as a prerequisite to having children in South Korea, but marriages are also plunging in the country amid sky-high costs of housing and education.

The nation's capital Seoul logged the lowest birth rate of 0.59.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreafertilitychildren
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
33% - 2954 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
58% - 5231 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 902 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming

21 Feb

LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.21
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.56
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
939.56
-0.2%
Palladium
1,505.93
-0.7%
Gold
1,838.55
+0.2%
Silver
21.80
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,511
-0.4%
All Share
78,429
-0.5%
Resource 10
69,017
-2.2%
Industrial 25
104,208
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,398
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mitchell's Plain mom has new lease of life thanks to device which enables...

20 Feb

Mitchell's Plain mom has new lease of life thanks to device which enables incompatible transplant
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo