Spain arrests two minors over suspected homophobic killing

Spanish police detained on Friday two underage people over the suspected homophobic murder of a man who was beaten to death last weekend, bringing the total number of arrests to six, they said on their Twitter account.

The killing of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz outside a nightclub in the northern town of A Coruna early last Saturday provoked mass protests across the country.

The other suspects who were arrested earlier this week appeared in court on Friday.