48m ago

add bookmark

Spain declares state of emergency to halt spread of Covid-19

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday.
  • This is a bid to curb soaring coronavirus infections.
  • A nighttime curfew will kick in and travel between regions in certain cases will be banned.

Spanish declared a national state of emergency Sunday, and a curfew covering all of Spain except the Canary Islands, in a bid to curb a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The new state of emergency will last until the beginning of May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised speech.

"The situation we are going through is extreme," he stressed.

The measures were agreed earlier Sunday at a two-and-a-half-hour cabinet meeting convened to respond to calls from the regions for powers to impose curfews to fight the surge in coronavirus cases.

A government statement said the overnight curfew would run from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am.

While the state of emergency would initially last for 15 days, it would go to parliament to get it extended for six months, the statement added.

They were responding to calls for help from 10 Spanish regions and the city of Melilla, it said.

Under the state of emergency, the regions would have the power to limit movement in and out of their territories.

Spain on Wednesday became the first European country to record more than a million cases of the virus.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | WHO reports third straight daily record in virus cases
Countries battle rising virus cases as WHO sees 'exponential' rise
Poland's president tests positive for coronavirus: aide
Read more on:
spaincoronavirus
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 7805 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 8958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.25
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.00)
Gold
1897.92
(-0.02)
Silver
24.34
(-0.41)
Platinum
887.00
(-0.83)
Brent Crude
41.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2366.00
(-0.06)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo