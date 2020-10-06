34m ago

Spain detains software creator John McAfee in Barcelona - police source

BARCELONA – John McAfee, an antivirus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday.

He was detained on Saturday as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, the source told Reuters, adding that he would be transferred to Spain's capital Madrid to face an extradition process.

US federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against McAfee over charges that he evaded taxes and wilfully failed to file returns.

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous anti-virus c
In this file photo taken on 16 August 2016, John McAfee, founder of the eponymous anti-virus company, speaks during the China Internet Security Conference in Beijing.

That came shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made over $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from false and misleading cryptocurrency recommendations.

He is alleged to have earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as through consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

