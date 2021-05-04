1h ago

add bookmark

Spain extends ban on Brazil, South African arrivals

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Amritsar on 26 April, 2021.
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Amritsar on 26 April, 2021.
Narinder NANU / AFP

Spain on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa until 25 May to curb the spread of new coronavirus strains.

Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries in a restriction first introduced on 2 February.

The only exceptions are for passengers in transit who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.

Other European nations have imposed similar curbs due to fears that new variants may spread more easily or contain mutations that allow the virus to evade the effects of vaccines.

Since 22 February, all passengers arriving in Spain from Brazil or South Africa have been obliged to undergo 10 days of quarantine, or seven if they can show a negative test.

On 8 March, that requirement was extended to arrivals from another 10 countries, including Colombia and Peru, where there is community transmission of the Brazilian strain.

Last week, Madrid imposed the quarantine requirement on arrivals from India.

Spain has been hit hard by the pandemic, recording over 78 000 deaths from more than 3.5 million cases.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spaincoronavirus
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2396 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2270 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.49
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.10
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.41
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,784.09
(-0.5)
Silver
26.54
(-1.4)
Platinum
1,240.50
(+0.6)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,977.00
(+0.2)
All Share
66,174
(-0.6)
Top 40
60,377
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,086
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
84,576
(-1.2)
Resource 10
68,605
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo