55m ago

Share

Spain, Portugal battle wildfires as temperatures soar

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Firefighters in Spain and Portugal were battling to keep wildfires spanning thousands of hectares contained on Monday.
  • Around a thousand firefighters were deployed in central and southern Portugal to battle blazes as a heatwave hit the Iberian peninsula. 
  • At least nine crew have been injured in the southern fire near the town of Odemira.

Firefighters in Spain and Portugal were battling to keep wildfires spanning thousands of hectares contained on Monday as a scorching heatwave hit the Iberian peninsula, worsening conditions.

A thousand firefighters were deployed in central and southern Portugal, supported by 12 water-bombing planes, to battle blazes, according to the national civil protection authority.

At least nine crew have been injured in the southern fire near the town of Odemira, which is being fanned by winds, an official told local media.

Another fire near the central city of Castelo Branco has destroyed some 7 000 hectares.

READ | Greece offers free holiday to tourists who fled Rhodes fires

Meanwhile, three wildfires that scorched more than 1,000 hectares in Spain over the weekend were under control Monday, but the country remained on high hot weather alert as it faced its third heatwave of the summer.

The regions of Andalusia in the south, the central Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura in the west were placed on an orange alert with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to Spain's weather agency Aemet.

Central and southern Portugal similarly is facing temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, prompting a "very high or maximum" risk for fires.

It is the third summer heatwave to hit the Iberian peninsula, which is expected to last until Thursday.

A fire that broke around 10 kilometres from the Spanish coastal city of Cadiz, a popular destination for tourists on the Atlantic Ocean, on Sunday had "stabilised" by midnight, the firefighting service Infoca said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fire, also under control, blackened some 450 hectares near the southwestern city of Huelva between Saturday and Sunday.

In Catalonia, on the Mediterranean coast near the French border, firefighters were working since Friday to extinguish a blaze, an effort that was being complicated by wind gusts.

Catalan fire officials said Monday on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, that the blaze was now under control, though around 30 firefighting units were still on site where nearly 600 hectares burned, forest officials said.

ALSO READ | 'Oppressive' heat wave scorches US West and South

Catalonia and Andalusia are the two regions most frequently hit by drought, creating conditions for fires to spark.

More than 70 000 hectares have burned in Spain since the beginning of the year, after a record in 2022 when more than 300 000 hectares were destroyed, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).

Experts say the greater frequency of heatwaves, which are also increasingly long and intense, is a consequence of climate change.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spainportugalwildfireheatwave
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 696 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded

7h ago

LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

8h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.56
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
922.22
-0.2%
Palladium
1,236.97
-2.1%
Gold
1,935.71
-0.4%
Silver
23.15
-2.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,586
-0.0%
All Share
77,014
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,509
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,867
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,244
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo