Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grades row

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested Spain on suspicion of shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a rural area just outside Elche, about 20 kilometres from the southeastern port city of Alicante.
It was not discovered until Friday night by a relative who turned up to check on them, a police spokesman said.
He said to AFP:
Police then arrested the teen, "a 15-year-old minor" who had been alone in the house with the bodies for three days.
He told them he had "argued with his mother over his school grades" then used his father's hunting rifle to kill her, then his 10-year-old brother and later his father.
The family was local to the area but not known to police, the spokesman said.
