1h ago

add bookmark

Spain's Congress passes bill qualifying all non-consensual sex as rape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, speaks in a session of control of the Government in the Senate, on 26 April, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, speaks in a session of control of the Government in the Senate, on 26 April, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
  • The proposed legislation means that victims will no longer have to prove violence or resistance.
  • The legislation was approved by 201-140 votes with 3 abstentions.
  • A rape case in 2016 reignited debate over Spain's controversial sexual assault laws.

Spain's lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a bill that qualifies all non-consensual sex as rape in response to social outrage after the so-called Wolf Pack case gave momentum to the women's rights movement in the country four years ago.

The government-proposed legislation, known as "Only yes is yes", merges the crimes of sexual abuse and sexual assault into the same type of crime qualified as rape, and victims will no longer have to prove violence or resistance.

"The (mottos) 'only yes is yes' and 'sister I do believe you' finally turn into a law," Equality Minister Irene Montero told lawmakers in Congress. "From now on, Spain is a freer and safer country for all women."

The legislation, which has been in the works for more than two years and was approved by 201-140 votes with 3 abstentions, still faces an upper house vote and will enter into force if approved.

Combating gender violence has been high on the minority leftist government's agenda since the "Wolf Pack" case, in which five men referring to themselves by that name were jailed for the lesser crime of sexual abuse in 2018 after gang-raping a young woman at the Pamplona bull-running festival in 2016.

ALSO READ | Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near school

Mass protests against their conviction attracted international attention in the wake of the global #MeToo movement, and led to an appeal in 2019 in which the Supreme Court ruled the men had committed rape, handing them longer sentences.

Two cases of minors who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman and raped and abused two 12- and 13 year-old teenagers have shocked Spanish society again recently.

If the aggressors are minors, the new legislation requires their sentences to include compulsory sex and equality education.

In another push for women's rights, the government on 17 May proposed a draft bill to reinforce abortion rights and make Spain the first country in Europe to offer state-funded paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spain
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3602 votes
No
53% - 4022 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.72
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,851.82
-0.1%
Silver
22.01
+0.1%
Palladium
2,021.00
+0.6%
Platinum
950.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
63,019
+2.9%
All Share
69,484
+2.7%
Resource 10
76,495
+2.7%
Industrial 25
75,125
+3.3%
Financial 15
15,846
+2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo