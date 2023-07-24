5m ago

Share

Spanish elections: Inconclusive vote results in hung parliament, prompts political uncertainty

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Negotiations will begin in Spain on Monday to form a new government after general elections resulted in a hung parliament. 
  • The Popular Party and potential ally Vox won 169 seats in total, but 179 seats are needed for a governing majority. 
  • Should negotiations fail, Spain will be forced to hold another election. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival will each begin negotiations on Monday to try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

Defying polls that for months had written him off as defeated, the Socialist premier managed to curb the gains of the right-wing opposition.

With all the votes counted, Alberto Nunez Feijoo's Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox - its potential ally - won a total 169 seats, a far cry from the 176 needed for a governing majority.

Sanchez's Socialists and radical left Sumar ally secured 153 seats for the left bloc.

"Feijoo narrowly wins and Sanchez resists: the government is up in the air," top-selling daily newspaper El Pais headlines on its front page on Monday.

'They shall not pass!'

Addressing a crowd of euphoric activists shouting "No pasaran!" - the famous anti-fascist slogan of Spain's 1936-1939 civil war meaning "They shall not pass!" - Sanchez was jubilant.

"The backwards-looking bloc that wanted to roll back all the progress we made over the past four years has failed," said a clearly jubilant Sanchez who focused his campaign on the danger of a PP-Vox government.

He said: 

There are many more who want Spain to keep advancing than those who want to go backwards.

With their 153 lawmakers, the Socialists and Sumar will need the support of several regional formations such as the left-wing Catalan separatist ERC party or the pro-independence Basque party EH Bildu, seen as the heir of the now-defunct armed separatist group ETA.

But they will also have to negotiate the abstention of the hardline Catalan separatist party JxCat which has vowed not to help Sanchez remain in power without something in return.

If everything came together, Sanchez could assemble 172 lawmakers behind him, which is more than Feijoo, that would be enough to secure a second parliamentary investiture vote which only requires a simple majority.

READ | At least 951 died trying to reach Spain by sea so far this year

Otherwise, Spain - which held four general elections between 2015 and 2019 - could find itself once again in deadlock and forced to call a new vote.

Feijoo, who narrowly won the election on paper, has insisted he has the right to form a government.

"As the candidate of the most-voted party, I believe it's my duty... to try and govern our country," he told supporters after results came in.

"Our duty now is to ensure that Spain does not enter a period of uncertainty."

'Don't block me'

"It is with great determination that I will take on the task of take on the task of opening dialogue to form a government," he said, urging the Socialists not "block" his efforts.

Without an absolute majority, Feijoo would seek to form a minority government but for that he would need the Socialists to abstain during any investiture vote in parliament - which they have no intention of doing.

Jose Pablo Ferrandiz, a director at polling company Ipsos, said the PP had run a bad campaign, adding Feijoo's boycott of the final TV debate between candidates was a bad decision.

"That is probably what caused the desmobilisation" of PP voters, he told Spanish public radio.

WATCH | Turkey elections: Erdogan sings, hands out cash... and other odd scenes at voting stations

Sanchez, 51, called the snap polls in late May after his Socialist party and its far-left junior coalition partners suffered a drubbing in local and regional elections in which the right surged.

He focused his campaign on warning about the danger of a PP-Vox government in order to mobilise the electorate in a strategy that appears to have paid off, with turnout reaching almost 70 percent, some 3.5 percentage points higher than in 2019.

The vote has been closely watched from abroad over the possibility, which now seems unlikely, of a government in which the far right held its first share of power since the Franco dictatorship ended in 1975.

Vox, which jointly rules three of Spain's 17 regions with the PP, pledged to roll back laws on gender violence, LGBTQ rights, abortion and euthanasia, as well as a democratic memory law honouring the victims of the dictatorship.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
popular partyalberto nunez eeijoopedro sanchezspainvoteelection
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 5242 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 211 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

19 Jul

LISTEN LIVE | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.01
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
963.00
+0.2%
Palladium
1,287.31
+0.0%
Gold
1,965.41
+0.2%
Silver
24.64
+0.1%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,848
+0.4%
All Share
77,080
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,375
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,522
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,840
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo