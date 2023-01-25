1h ago

Spanish police arrest man suspected in 2022 letter-bomb case

Spanish police stand guard near the US embassy in Madrid after they received a letter bomb.
OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
  • A 74-year-old man was arrested in Spain for planting a series of letter bombs. 
  • The bombs targeted the Ukrainian and US embassies, as well as the Prime Minister's office and an arms manufacturer. 
  • Most of the bombs were diffused. 

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of sending letter-bombs in November and December to the Ukrainian and US embassies, the Prime Minister's office and an arms manufacturer in Spain, the Interior Ministry said.

The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro, and police conducted searches of his home, the ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

Police spent Wednesday morning searching his apartment.

The suspect was understood to still be inside the house as the searches were conducted, witnesses told reporters at the scene.

The man used to work for the townhall of Vitoria, a large city nearby, before retiring in 2013, a city spokesperson told Reuters.

The investigation is still ongoing, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters from Vitoria, declining to comment on reports a Russian militant group could be behind the attacks.

Grande-Marlaska said:

We are working on all possibilities. The investigation is very advanced and we can really be very satisfied.

A total of six parcels with explosives were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, government offices, a European Union satellite agency and the US Embassy between 24 November and 2 December.

Most were defused, although an employee at the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured when one of the devices ignited.

"All those facts had the same modus operandi," Grande-Marlaska told reporters.

A source close to the investigation told Reuters in early December that all the parcels had been mailed from the city of Valladolid, a two-hour drive from Miranda del Ebro.

READ | Ukraine's battlefields look like World War I but with a new and terrifying addition

The arrest came three days after the New York Times reported that investigators in recent weeks have focused on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has ties with far-right Spanish organisations, with regard to the letter bombs. The group is believed to be linked to Russian intelligence agencies.

Spanish officials have declined to comment on the report, while a senior judicial source denied having knowledge of such a line of investigation.


