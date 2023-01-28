22m ago

Spanish police seize 4.5 tonnes of cocaine off Canaries

Police in Spain have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Spanish police announced on Saturday the seizure of 4.5 tonnes of cocaine aboard a Togolese-flagged cargo ship from Latin America which was intercepted off the Canary Islands.

The "Orion V", which transported cattle from Latin America to the Middle East, had been under surveillance for over two years and had previously been "checked and searched, but no drugs could be found inside, despite the presence of sufficient clues", police said.

A joint naval and air operation finally made the breakthrough locating the cocaine on Tuesday, hidden in a container used to feed the cattle.

The operation mobilised among others the American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre for narcotics (MAOC-N), the Togolese authorities and the Spanish police.

The 28 crew members from nine countries were arrested.

The "Orion V" was similar to another Togolese-flagged vessel, the "Blume", which was intercepted in mid-January in the same area south-east of the Canary Islands, on which the same amount of cocaine was found.

A total of nine tonnes of drugs have been seized in January, police said in a statement.

Spain's proximity to North Africa, a key source of hashish, and its close ties with former colonies in Latin America, the world's main cocaine-producing region, have made it a gateway into Europe for drugs.


