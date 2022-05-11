44m ago

add bookmark

Sri Lanka orders police on 'offensive' with live ammunition to contain riots

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Protests have rocked Sri Lanka.
  • Police there were ordered to use live ammunition to stop rioting.
  • A security official warned there could be anarchy.

Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to stop rioting, a top official told AFP on Wednesday, after another night of sporadic arson attacks.

Police say eight people have died since Monday, when frustration at the island's dire economic crisis erupted into violence between supporters and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

READ | Army evacuates former Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa as protesters throw petrol bombs

Even with a curfew imposed and thousands of security forces told to "shoot on sight" to prevent further unrest, a luxury hotel said to belong to a Rajapaksa relative was set ablaze on Tuesday evening.

"It is no longer spontaneous anger, but organised violence," the senior security official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added:

If the situation is not brought under control, there could be total anarchy.

The security official said the 85 000-strong police "have been asked to adopt an offensive stance", and have been ordered to use live ammunition against troublemakers.

Curfew

A curfew imposed soon after violence broke out on Monday was due to be lifted on Wednesday morning, but it was extended by another 24 hours due to continuing violence.

As well as the hotel fire, on Tuesday evening police said they shot into the air at two locations to disperse mobs trying to torch vehicles.

They also stepped up security for several judges, saying they were also targeted.


The unrest in Sri Lanka has spiralled after Monday's events, when government supporters with sticks and clubs attacked demonstrators in Colombo protesting peacefully for weeks over the economic crisis and demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

Mobs then retaliated across the country late into the night, torching dozens of homes of ruling-party politicians and trying to storm the prime minister's official residence in the capital.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's brother, had to be rescued in a pre-dawn military operation on Tuesday after thousands of angry protesters stormed his residence hours after his resignation as prime minister.


Sri Lanka had just opened staff-level talks with the International Monetary Fund on a possible bail out after the country ran out of dollars to import even the most essential items.

Echoing calls from the UN rights chief and the EU, the US on Tuesday said it was both concerned with the escalating violence and the deployment of the military.

"We stress that peaceful protesters should never be subjected to violence or intimidation, whether that's on the part of the military force or civilian units," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sri lanka
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10570 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,850.86
+0.7%
Silver
21.80
+2.5%
Palladium
2,061.00
-0.4%
Platinum
991.72
+2.4%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,468
+1.8%
All Share
68,093
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,443
+1.3%
Industrial 25
76,400
+2.7%
Financial 15
15,514
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo