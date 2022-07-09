1h ago

Sri Lanka prime minister's house set on fire, police say

Protestors participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo. (AFP)
A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, police and his office said.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said in a statement.

Earlier Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, overran the compound and stormed his nearby office.

Hundreds of thousands of people massed on the streets around the leader's home, according to police estimates, to demand he step down over the government's mismanagement of the unprecedented downturn.

Wickremesinghe, the first person in line to succeed Rajapaksa, earlier called a meeting with political leaders and said he was willing to step down to pave the way for a unity government.

More to follow.


