Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings, as president flees to Singapore

  • Protesters in Sri Lanka have vowed to withdraw from presidential buildings, but will continue their struggle. 
  • The demonstrators are calling for the president and prime minister to officially resign. 
  • Rajapaksa flew to Singapore from Malaysia on Thursday and will potentially fly to the United Arab Emirates from there.

Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators said on Thursday that they were ending their occupation of official buildings, as they vowed to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.

Protesters overran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace over the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also stormed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa, 73, flew on Thursday to Singapore from Malaysia, but there was still no announcement of his resignation, despite his earlier promise to step down on Wednesday.

He is expected to stay in the state for some time, according to Sri Lankan security sources, before potentially moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promis
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Getty Images

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained.

Security sources in Colombo said his resignation letter had already been prepared.

"No sooner he gives the green light, the Speaker will issue it," a source told AFP.

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited his compound since it was opened to the public after he fled and his security guards backed down.

But Wickremesinghe, whom Rajapaksa named as acting president in his absence, demanded the evacuation of occupied state buildings and instructed security forces to do "what is necessary to restore order", as a nationwide state of emergency and curfew were declared.

A spokesperson for the protesters announced on Thursday:

We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle.

A top Buddhist monk who has supported the protests earlier called for the more than 200-year-old presidential palace to be handed back to authorities and ensure its valuable art and artefacts were preserved.

"This building is a national treasure and it should be protected," monk Omalpe Sobitha told reporters.

"There must be a proper audit and the property given back to the state," he said. 

The curfew was lifted at dawn on Thursday before being reimposed in the capital later in the day.

Police said a soldier and a constable were injured in overnight clashes with protesters outside the national parliament.

The attempt on the legislature was beaten back, unlike at other locations where the protesters had spectacular success.

The main hospital in Colombo said about 85 people were admitted with injuries on Wednesday, with one man suffocating to death after being tear-gassed at the premier's office.

According to Maldivian media, Rajapaksa was jeered and insults thrown at him at Male airport on Wednesday, while another group staged a demonstration in the capital urging Maldivian authorities not to allow him safe passage.

Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country has run out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

Diplomatic sources said Rajapaksa's attempts to secure a visa to the United States had been turned down because he had renounced his US citizenship in 2019 before running for president.

