57m ago

add bookmark

Sri Lanka puts emergency in place ahead of parliament's vote for new president

accreditation
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
  • Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe gazetted orders for a state of emergency, in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote to elect a new president.
  • Wickremesinghe had announced a state of emergency last week, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape an uprising.
  • Sri Lanka's leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when public protests took hold against the government.

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe gazetted orders late on Sunday for a state of emergency in the crisis-ridden island nation, in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new president.

Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when public protests took hold against the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis and a persistent shortage of essentials.

The notification stated:

It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community

Wickremesinghe had announced a state of emergency last week, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government, but it had not been officially notified or gazetted.

Late on Sunday, Wickremesinghe - who was sworn in on July 15 as acting president - declared a fresh state of emergency, the specific legal provisions of which are yet to be announced by the government.

Previous emergency regulations have been used to deploy the military to arrest and detain people, search private property and dampen public protests.

The country's commercial capital Colombo remained calm on Monday morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.

Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, said declaring a state of emergency was becoming the government's default response.

"This has proven ineffective in the past," Fonseka told Reuters.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore last week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and office.

Parliament accepted Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday, and convened a day later to begin the process of electing a new president, with the vote set for Wednesday.

The crisis-hit nation also received a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief amid the crippling shortages.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister regarded as an ally of Rajapaksa, is one of the top contenders to take on the presidency full-time but protesters also want him gone, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, is another leading candidate, along with Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior ruling party lawmaker who served as the minister of mass media and a cabinet spokesperson.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sri lanka
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1517 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
61% - 4926 votes
SA was never ready
20% - 1572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.07
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,713.74
+0.4%
Silver
18.84
+0.7%
Palladium
1,886.50
+2.8%
Platinum
861.55
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
0.0%
All Share
65,089
0.0%
Resource 10
57,466
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo