1h ago

add bookmark

Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Public opinion polls show Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump effectively tied in Texas.
  • They also suggest the former vice president is leading among those helping to set its staggering early vote totals.
  • As of Tuesday, nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots, approaching 90% of the entire 2016 vote - a higher percentage than any state in the country.

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas.

Public opinion polls show Biden and Republican President Donald Trump effectively tied in the Lone Star State. They also suggest the former vice president is leading among those helping to set its staggering early vote totals.

As of Tuesday, nearly 8 million Texans had cast ballots, approaching 90% of the entire 2016 vote - a higher percentage than any state in the country, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Trump appears to have the edge with voters planning to cast ballots on 3 November, according to polls, which also show him improving his standing among Hispanics in Texas, a huge constituency, mirroring modest gains he has made with that demographic nationally since 2016.

Texans do not register by party, which makes it difficult to say with certainty who is leading in early voting.

A Biden win in Texas, which hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since 1976, would end any chance of Trump's re-election.

The Democrat's campaign has been cautious not to lose its focus on the battleground states, however. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton was criticised for miscalculating by spending time in Republican states late in the campaign only to lose seemingly solid Democratic states to Trump.

"We've been really focused on our top six states," said Jenn Ridder, the campaign's national states director, referring to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. "But in these last 10 days, if we can do a little bit to put (other states) over the edge, we're going to take that opportunity."

Biden's running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, will visit Texas on Friday, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $15 million in Texas and Ohio in a last-minute bid to flip both Republican-leaning states.

The campaign's reluctance to go all-in has frustrated some Texas Democrats, including Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke, who both ran for their party's 2020 presidential nomination.

"They've invested close to zero dollars in the state of Texas, and they're doing this well," O'Rourke told reporters last week. "Imagine if they invested some real dollars."

Early votes

Texas added a week of early voting to ease crowds on Election Day in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris County, which includes Houston and has become a Democratic stronghold in recent years, has seen more than 1.1 million votes already.

But early voting is surging in all corners of the state, including Republican areas like Denton County, near Dallas, as well as Democratic centres like San Antonio's Bexar County. Both counties have already surpassed their total votes cast in 2016.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, conducted a poll from 13-20 October with the University of Houston that showed Biden leading among those who had already voted by a 59% to 39% margin. But Trump led by a similar amount among those who planned to vote on 3 November.

"Democrats are clearly dominating the early turnout," Jones said. "The pivotal issue for Republicans is whether they can get their voters to turn out on Election Day."

Blue shift

Besides the early vote, there are signs that Texas' shift toward the Democratic Party is not a mirage.

Trump and Biden have been close in the state polls all year, and Democratic and Republican candidates are fiercely contesting dozens of congressional and state legislative races.

As in other parts of the country, Trump has seen his poll numbers erode in Texas' rapidly diversifying suburbs. That could have calamitous effects on down-ballot Republicans, said Jones.

Biden has made gains among independent voters, who make up roughly 10% of the state's electorate, according to James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

An October poll conducted by Henson's organization found Biden outperforming Trump among independents, 45% to 37%. In 2016, Clinton lost the same group by nearly 30 percentage points.

Democrats also point to more than 3 million newly registered voters in the state, many of whom moved to Texas from predominantly Democratic states.

Rebecca Acuna, Biden's Texas campaign director, noted that the early voters include close to a million people who have never voted in a presidential election, many younger and more diverse voters who likely lean Democratic.

"We have every reason to believe that Texas is a tossup," Acuna said.

The Trump campaign, citing its own internal analysis, asserted the president is ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes among early ballots. Trump won Texas by a nine-point margin in 2016.

In recent days, Trump has tried to hurt Biden with the state's dominant oil and gas industry by playing up comments he made at last week's debate about the need to transition eventually from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

"Texas voters recognise Biden's radical anti-energy agenda will destroy the state's economy," Trump campaign spokesperson Samantha Cotten said.

Some Texans weren't buying it, however.

Chase Lowe, a 35-year-old sales executive in Austin who considers himself an independent, has skipped presidential elections in the past because he was skeptical how much either party could do for the average middle-class American.

"My thoughts this year have completely changed," said Lowe, who said he will vote for Biden. "Trump is just nasty for the country. He stokes divisiveness, and it feels like we're in a time of hatred."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers Covid-19 speech
ANALYSIS | What a Biden or Trump election means for multilateralism
US elections: Trump casts doubt on voting mechanics while Biden gives unity message in Georgia
Read more on:
joe bidenusus elections 2020
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9662 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.34
(-0.97)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.11)
Gold
1880.41
(-1.27)
Silver
23.41
(-3.63)
Platinum
860.01
(-1.57)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2244.01
(-2.91)
All Share
52691.63
(-2.57)
Top 40
48301.71
(-2.54)
Financial 15
10077.67
(-4.05)
Industrial 25
73198.46
(-1.53)
Resource 10
48715.49
(-3.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo