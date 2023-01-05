23m ago

add bookmark

State of emergency declared in storm-battered California

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Excessive rain and snow are expected to lash the western US state of California on Thursday. 
  • The California governor has declared a statewide emergency. 
  • Weather services have warned Californians not to travel unnecessarily. 

Excessive rain, heavy snow and landslides are expected to hit California through Thursday as a series of winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting the Golden State's governor to declare a state of emergency.

The incoming system is set to deliver yet more rain to already-saturated California, where the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of coastal flash flooding and mudslides in wildfire-scarred terrain.

The most populous US state has been lashed by atmospheric rivers - where moisture-laden air is drawn in from the oceans - which have brought gusty winds to San Francisco, flooding to Sacramento county and snow to the Sierra Nevadas.

"A significant atmospheric river event will affect California through Thursday with heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides near recent burn scar areas, heavy mountain snow and high winds," the NWS said.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Wednesday and authorized the National Guard to support the disaster response. Local authorities have issued ominous warnings of threats to life and property for a vast stretch of California, focused around San Francisco and Sacramento.

More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch while the Bay Area National Weather Service told people early on Thursday not to travel if they did not need to.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is seen
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is seen during heavy rain.

Bars and restaurants were shuttered in San Francisco as the city girded Wednesday for a massive "bomb cyclone" - a sudden steep drop in air pressure - with local media showing flooded roads, and reports of long delays on public transport.

In South San Francisco, a gas station canopy collapsed during the storm.

Dozens of flights were cancelled, some schools preemptively scrapped class and around 190 000 customers across the state were without power as of early Thursday, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Thousands of sandbags were distributed to residents fearful of flooding.

Deepak Srivastava said:

We're very worried about it. [I] just spent all day putting sandbags in front of the garage at every entering point and we're just crossing our fingers and hoping we won't have more damage.

City officials said they were working around the clock.

"We've been working very hard to source sandbags from wherever we can in northern California," said Rachel Gordon, of the city's public works department.

But she warned that residents needed to take the storms seriously.

"If you don't have to be out in San Francisco, please don't be out on the roads."

'Several storms'

The storms come after near-record rainfall over recent weeks.

On New Year's Eve, parts of northern California were lashed by a storm that caused landslides and power outages, as levees were breached and roadways were flooded.

At least one person is known to have died after being trapped in a submerged car.

San Francisco recorded almost 14cm of rain on 31 December, the city's second-wettest day in recorded history.

San Franciscans rush to get sandbags outside of th
San Franciscans rush to get sandbags outside of the Department of Public Works (DPW) on January 3, 2023 ahead of a rainstorm.

The waterlogging caused by those previous storms would exacerbate the danger of this one, meteorologist Matt Solum told AFP.

"This storm alone without the previous storms would cause localized flooding concerns and rock slides and mudslide concerns," he said.

"But with the recent wet conditions, a lot of the rainfall that's already fallen has already saturated the ground so any additional rainfall is going to run off instead of soak into the ground."

While it is difficult to draw a straight line to this storm from human-caused climate change, scientists say a warmer planet brings more unstable weather, with more ferocious storms as well as longer, hotter dry periods.

The western United States is in the grip of a decades-long drought, with below-average precipitation leaving river and reservoir levels worryingly low.

Solum said while any rain was helpful in alleviating the drought - a long-term issue - these back-to-back storms could be destructive because there was nowhere for the water to go.

He said:

It's just the compounding impact of all the storms is what's going to be the most impactful.

"Typically, we don't see this many series of storms with this much heavy rain."

And there is more to come.

"It's definitely going to continue," he said.

"We are expecting another one over the weekend. And then another several storms potentially for next week. And even possibly the following week as well."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
californiaussan franciscoweatherstorms
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
42% - 4270 votes
Rising cost of living
12% - 1252 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
46% - 4624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.13
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,844.05
-0.6%
Silver
23.44
-1.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.84
-5.5%
Top 40
69,823
+1.9%
All Share
75,930
+1.8%
Resource 10
73,574
+4.3%
Industrial 25
95,180
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,852
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo