26m ago

Share

Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn must answer questions in Smartmatic US defamation case

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica delivers a statement during a press conference in central London.
Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica delivers a statement during a press conference in central London.
Niklas Halle'n/AFP


  • Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn must answer questions under oath.
  • They are part of Smartmatic's defamation lawsuit against media outlet Newsmax.
  • As president, Donald Trump pardoned both of them.

Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, two allies of former US president Donald Trump, must answer questions under oath in voting technology company Smartmatic's defamation lawsuit against right-wing media outlet Newsmax, court records showed on Wednesday.

Florida-based Smartmatic served subpoenas on Bannon, who served as a White House strategist under Trump, and Flynn, who briefly served as national security adviser, on Wednesday, according to documents filed in Delaware state court.

Bannon and Flynn, both of whom have faced their own legal woes, were two of the most vocal boosters of Trump's false claims that the 2020 US election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, and they could have information on the spread of these claims that might help Smartmatic in the litigation.

Smartmatic has accused Newsmax of knowingly spreading false claims that the voting software maker was part of a scheme to rig the election against Trump, who was seeking re-election, and in favour Democratic rival Joe Biden, who won.

The company is seeking a total of $2.7 billion in damages across five cases, including against Fox, several of its hosts and former Trump lawyers. 

READ | Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

Smartmatic's case has played out alongside a similar defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Fox Corp by Dominion Voting Systems, which settled on the eve of trial in April for $787 million.

Bannon and Flynn representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Smartmatic and Newsmax.

A trial date has not yet been set in the Smartmatic case. Representatives of both companies previously have declined to say whether they are in talks over a possible settlement.

Bannon, an influential figure on the American right, worked on Trump's 2016 campaign and later in the White House. He now hosts a podcast. 

Bannon last year was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Michael Flynn.
Michael Flynn.
US President Donald Trump's former chief strategis
US President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Stephen Bannon exits Manhattan Federal Court following his arraignment on fraud charges.

Bannon separately was charged in 2020 with defrauding donors to a private fund-raising effort to boost Trump's project to build a wall along the US-Mexican border. 

Trump pardoned Bannon before that federal case went to trial. Bannon now is set to go on trial next year on state criminal charges related to the wall scheme.

Flynn is a retired US Army lieutenant general who served as Trump's first White House national security advisor until he stepped down after only a few weeks on the job amid revelations that he misled then-Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Trump also pardoned Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
83% - 1300 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
17% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

3h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

2h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.60
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.16
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
959.45
+0.2%
Palladium
1,296.07
-0.4%
Gold
1,959.69
+0.1%
Silver
24.21
+0.4%
Brent Crude
80.11
+0.9%
Top 40
71,634
+0.6%
All Share
76,989
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,278
+1.5%
Industrial 25
106,427
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,240
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo