22m ago

add bookmark

'Stop the genocide' - Uighur women march in Istanbul against incarceration camps in China

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hundreds of Uighur women staged a protest in Turkey, calling for the closure of mass incarceration camps in Xinjiang, China.
  • Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in the region in China.
  • Dozens of Uighurs have been protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul for weeks, against a proposed extradition agreement with China.

Istanbul – Several hundred Muslim Uighur women in Turkey staged an International Women's Day march along the Bosphorus on Monday, demanding the closure of mass incarceration camps in China's Xinjiang region.

The protesters chanted "stop the genocide" and "close the camps" as they marched within a few hundred metres of China's walled-off consulate in Istanbul.

"Rape is a crime against humanity," said one poster, in reference to a BBC report alleging systemic rape and forced sterilisation of women at the camps – which China says are vocational training centres designed to counter extremism.

Muslim Uighur minority women in Turkey hold placar
Muslim Uighur minority women in Turkey hold placards as they demonstrate in Istanbul on 8 March 2021, against incarceration camps in Xinjiang and express their concern over ratification of an extradition treaty with China.

Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps spread out across the vast northwestern region.

Most of the demonstrators held up sky blue flags of Uighur separatists' self-proclaimed state of East Turkestan.

Extradition agreement

Uighurs speak a Turkic language and have cultural ties with Turkey that make it a favoured destination for avoiding persecution in Xinjiang.

But many in the 500 000-strong community fear that Ankara's dependence on Chinese investments and coronavirus vaccines could jeopardise their future status in Turkey.

Dozens of Uighurs have been protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul for weeks, urging Turkey not to ratify an extradition agreement with China.

The Chinese parliament ratified the 2017 treaty in December.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that China's ratification of the pact did not mean "Turkey will release Uighurs to China".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'China tortured me' - Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks
China counters, deflects Uighur criticism with explicit PR attacks against 'inferior' women
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
Read more on:
turkeychinauighurshuman rightsprotestsreligion
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4340 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2936 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.46
(-0.98)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.96)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.56)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.72)
Gold
1693.06
(-0.83)
Silver
25.19
(-0.89)
Platinum
1133.00
(-0.13)
Brent Crude
70.77
(0.00)
Palladium
2333.00
(-0.28)
All Share
68166.64
(-0.15)
Top 40
62639.40
(-0.24)
Financial 15
12763.65
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86998.28
(-0.70)
Resource 10
71072.73
(+0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo