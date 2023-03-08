16m ago

Share

Street lights restored to parts of Ukraine city plunged into darkness for a year from attacks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Street lighting has returned in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine, after being down for more than a year.
  • The city was hit repeatedly by Russia.
  • Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Street lighting has returned to Kharkiv, sparking joy in Ukraine's second-largest city that has been plunged into darkness and shelled regularly by Russian forces for more than a year.

Public lighting was switched on for just under two hours in the city centre on Tuesday evening, an AFP journalist reported.

The decision followed talks between Mayor Igor Terekhov and security officials, city authorities said.

Kharkiv lies about 40 kilometres from the Russian border and has been subjected to regular bouts of deadly shelling.

Car headlights had been the main source of lighting in the city at night for more than a year, Terekhov was quoted as saying in a statement.

"During that time, there were a lot of accidents in which people were injured," he added. Street lighting will be gradually expanded to include more districts, the mayor said.

The return of the lights lifted spirits in Kharkiv, which was home to around 1.5 million people before Russia invaded last February.

"Despite the wishes of the enemy, our city of reinforced concrete lives on and shines," said a story in the Kharkiv Times.

Local writer Anna Ghin said residents of Kharkiv had celebrated "victory of light over darkness.

READ | Missile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border as Russia launches another barrage

"I have not felt such strong emotions in a long time," she wrote on Facebook.

Some people shouted "Glory to Ukraine" when officials turned on the lights, she added.

"I saw a woman sobbing so hard she could not utter a word. She only cried into her phone 'Light, Light, Light'," Ghin wrote.

Painter Nikita Titov, whose patriotic posters have gone viral in Ukraine since the invasion, posted a drawing of a streetlamp against a starry sky, that received more than 7 000 "likes" on Facebook.

Since last October, Russia has pounded Ukraine's infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

Despite the intense aerial bombardment campaign Moscow has failed to destroy the pro-Western country's electricity network.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1292 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 289 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 249 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.55
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
936.21
-0.1%
Palladium
1,398.60
+0.4%
Gold
1,812.72
-0.0%
Silver
20.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,820
-1.2%
All Share
77,668
-1.1%
Resource 10
65,054
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,330
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,296
-2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

8h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo