'Strong' 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10km.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicentre was 20km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: "My colleagues felt it, it was strong."

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.

