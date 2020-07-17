28m ago

Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Sydney – A strong earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Friday, sending residents scrambling from buildings in the capital Port Moresby, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The 6.9-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 85km in a remote region near the eastern coast around 150km from Port Moresby, the US Geological Survey said.

Residents said the quake hit shortly after midday and was felt in towns and cities across a wide swathe of the rugged country.

But the PNG Disaster Centre said it had received no reports of casualties or significant damage several hours after the quake, although assessment teams were still en route to some of the most remote areas.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre briefly issued a warning of potentially hazardous waves in nearby coastal areas, but later cancelled the alert.

PNG sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

A 7.5-magnitude quake that hit the rugged highlands region in February 2018 triggered landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.


