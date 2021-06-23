Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital

A strong earth hit Lima, Peru, on Wednesday.

People went out into the streets when the quake hit.

No injuries or damage was reported.

A strong earthquake shook Lima and regions of central coastal Peru late on Tuesday, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Peru's Seismological Centre said it was magnitude 6, while the US Geological Survey which monitors earthquakes worldwide pegged it at magnitude 5.8.

It struck at 21:54 local time (02:54 GMT on Wednesday), with an epicentre 33km southwest of Mala - some 100km south of Lima - and at a depth of 32km, the Seismological Centre said.

Crowds of residents in Lima - home to 9.7 million people, nearly one-third of Peru's population - flooded the city streets when the quake struck.

Peruvian monitors said there was no risk of a tsunami.

Some rocks fell from 80m tall cliffs along the Costa Verde, where a busy road below hugs the city's beaches, according to local television.

Peru is rattled by dozens of earthquakes of varying strength each year as it is located in the Pacific ring of fire, a particularly seismically active region where the Earth's tectonic plates collide.

In the Americas the ring runs along the whole Pacific coastline, from Alaska to southern Chile.

Tensions are already running high in Peru as the country awaits the outcome of the 6 June presidential election, in which an apparent narrow victory by leftist Pedro Castillo is being challenged by right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori.

