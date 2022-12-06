23m ago

add bookmark

Students protest campus lockdown as China eases Covid curbs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • University students in eastern China protested against coronavirus lockdowns.
  • The  campus was sealed off for five days due to one Covid-19 case.
  • Some Chinese cities are beginning to roll back mass testing, as discontentment grows.

Students have staged a protest against a coronavirus lockdown at a university in eastern China as authorities across the country take baby steps away from their hardline zero-Covid policy.

Millions of people around China still face restrictions, despite some cities rolling back mass testing and curbs on movement following nationwide anti-lockdown protests last week.

Analysts at Japanese firm Nomura on Monday calculated that 53 cities - home to nearly a third of China's population - still had some restrictions in place.

China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother the demonstrations, deploying a heavy police presence while boosting online censorship and surveillance.

But videos published on social media on Tuesday and geolocated by AFP show a crowd of students at Nanjing Tech University on Monday night shouting demands to leave the campus.

One person can be heard shouting:

Your power is given to you by students, not by yourselves. Serve the students!

A third-year student who asked to remain anonymous confirmed the protest took place, a day after the school announced it would seal off the campus for five days because of just one Covid case.

Chinese universities have restricted movement for months, with many requiring students to apply for permission to leave the campus and banning visitors.

The Nanjing Tech student told AFP her peers were unhappy about poor communication from the university and worried they would be blocked from travelling home for the winter holidays.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2022/12/05: Protesters ho
Protesters hold blank sheets of white paper during a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in London. Blank white papers symbolizes the censorship of the Zero Covid-19 restrictions in China.

In the footage, the crowd can be seen arguing with university representatives and shouting for school leaders to step down.

"If you touch us you will become the second Foxconn!" one protester yells in reference to violent demonstrations last month in central China at a factory run by the Taiwanese tech giant that supplies Apple.

Other clips showed a police car arriving on the scene and university officials promising students they would compile their complaints in a file.

READ | Apple accelerating plans to move production out of China amid unrest in response to Covid policies

The Nanjing protest comes days after people took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities urging an end to the zero-Covid policy, with some even calling for Chinese President Xi Jinping to step down.

Hundreds gathered at Beijing's elite Tsinghua and Peking universities at the end of last month as well as campuses in the cities of Xi'an, Guangzhou and Wuhan.

Authorities have cracked down on subsequent efforts to protest while appearing to answer some demands by easing a number of restrictions.

On Tuesday, Beijing said offices and commercial buildings including supermarkets would no longer require visitors to show proof of a negative test.

A host of other cities including Shanghai have also dialed down mass testing mandates in recent days.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinalockdowncovid-19protest
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 1864 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2511 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 4002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.34
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.11
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.20
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,771.76
+0.2%
Silver
22.46
+1.0%
Palladium
1,877.09
-0.0%
Platinum
993.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.68
-3.5%
Top 40
68,368
-0.3%
All Share
74,553
-0.2%
Resource 10
73,719
-1.4%
Industrial 25
91,453
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,740
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into...

5h ago

More than 200 000 lights go display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins from gold at Turkey international...

5h ago

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins from gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo