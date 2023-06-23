Sub debris suggests 'catastrophic loss' of pressure: US Coast Guard

- Debris discovered on the ocean floor suggests the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic suffered a "catastrophic loss" of pressure.
- This comes after the operator of the submersible said it believed all five people on board were dead.
- Earlier on Thursday rescue teams had discovered a "debris field" following a dayslong search.
The operator of a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it believed all five people on board were dead, due to what the Coast Guard described as a "catastrophic" implosion of the vessel in the ocean depths.
"Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston.
"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."
The solemn announcement from Oceangate came hours after rescuers said a "debris field" had been discovered following a dayslong search - adding to fears that, even if the vessel were still intact, its oxygen may have run out.
"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," Oceangate said in a statement.
The statement further stated:
The US Coast Guard said the debris was consistent with a "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel.
The UK government expressed "deepest condolences" to the families of five people on a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic on Thursday, after the operator said it believed all on board were dead.
"Tragic news that those on the Titan submersible, including three British citizens, have been lost following an international search operation," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.
"The UK government is closely supporting the families affected and expresses our deepest condolences."
Lost since Sunday
The small tourist sub had been lost since Sunday, somewhere in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean's surface and nearly four kilometers below.
It was carrying British billionaire Harding and dual Pakistani-British citizens Dawood, a tycoon, and his son Suleman. OceanGate Expeditions charges $250 000 for a seat on the sub.Also on board was OceanGate's CEO Rush and French submarine operator Nargeolet, nicknamed "Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.
Marine scientist and oceanographer David Mearns, who specialises in deep water search and recovery operations, earlier said the discovery of debris indicated a breakup of the submersible.
"The only saving grace about that is that it would have been immediate, literally in milliseconds, and the men would have had no idea what was happening," Mearns, who was friends with two of those onboard, told Sky News.
Surge of assets
A surge of assets and experts had joined the operation in the past day, including two more Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).
French research ship Atalante deployed an unmanned robot able to search at depths of up to 6 000 meters below water on Thursday, the US Coast Guard tweeted.
The 6.5-meter Titan began its descent at 08:00 on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later.
But the craft lost communication with its mothership less than two hours into its trip to see the Titanic.
Ships and planes scoured around 20 000 square kilometers of surface water - roughly the size of the US state of Massachusetts - for the vessel.
The Titanic's watery grave is situated 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and more than two miles below the surface of the North Atlantic.
The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2 224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1 500 people died.
It was found in 1985 and remains a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists. The pressure at that depth as measured in atmospheres is 400 times what it is at sea level.
In 2018, OceanGate Expeditions' former director of marine operations David Lochridge alleged in a lawsuit that he had been fired after raising concerns about the company's "experimental and untested design" of Titan.
The five people aboard a submersible visiting the wreck of the Titanic died beneath two miles of ocean after a "debris field" matching the missing submersible was discovered by a robotic deep-sea vessel.
Here is a timeline of events since the start of the trip, organized by OceanGate Expeditions, to visit the wreckage:
FRIDAY
Expedition sets off from St John's, Newfoundland, Canada.
SATURDAY
Saturday evening British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, one of those aboard the submersible, posts on Facebook: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."
"More expedition updates to follow IF the weather holds!"
He does not post again on Facebook.
SUNDAY
04:00 local time - Time the submersible originally aimed to start its descent, according to a post by Harding on Instagram. But it starts its descent later, according to the US Coast Guard.
08:00 - Titan submersible starts what should be a two-hour descent to the Titanic wreck, which lies at a depth of 3 810 meters in the North Atlantic, US Coast Guard says.
09:45 - Communications between the submersible and the surface vessel are lost 1 hour and 45 minutes after starting its descent, the US Coast Guard says.
15:00 - The submersible is scheduled to return to the surface, the US Coast Guard says. It fails to appear.
17:40 - Coast Guard receives report about an overdue submersible from the Canadian Research Vessel Polar Prince with five people aboard diving to view the Titanic wreck about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod on the US coast.
MONDAY
US and Canadian ships and planes are swarming the area, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 3 962 meters, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger says. He adds it is a remote area and a challenge to conduct a search. Officials have also asked commercial vessels for help.
TUESDAY
MORNING - The family of Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood confirm he is aboard with his 19-year-old son Suleman. They ask for prayers for their safety.
10:50 local time - France says it will help with search by deploying Atalante, a ship equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel and managed by the Ifremer ocean research institute.
DURING THE DAY - Sounds detected over several hours by Canadian Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft, equipped with gear to trace submarines. The US Coast Guard - which announces this on Wednesday - does not give a precise timing.
CNN and Rolling Stone magazine reports Canadian aircraft detected banging sounds at 30-minute intervals. Rolling Stone says sonar picks up more banging four hours later. CNN also reports later sounds but does not describe them as banging.
Harding's friend, Jannicke Mikkelsen, says: "And as it stands right now, it would be a miracle if they are recovered alive."
WEDNESDAY
DURING THE DAY - US Coast Guard, US Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions establish a unified command to handle the search.
02:00 local time - US Coast Guard announces Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises. It says remotely operated vehicle (ROV) searches are directed to the area of the sounds and the data are also sent to US Navy experts for analysis.
LATE ON WEDNESDAY - French research ship, equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel, expected to arrive at search area.
THURSDAY
06:00 local time - Rough deadline for when the air in the submersible will run out, based on the US Coast Guard's estimate. The vessel has 96 hours of air supply from the time it is sealed, according to its specifications. This depends on the vessel being intact and other factors, such as whether the sub still has power in the icy depths.
14:00 - A debris field that was found near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic contains the pieces of the Titan submersible, officials said.
15:00 - The debris was consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber and an implosion, the US Coast Guard said. There were no survivors.
Timeline supplied by Reuters