25m ago

add bookmark

Suitcase murder: South Korea suspect agrees to New Zealand extradition

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A woman facing murder charges over the deaths of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand has agreed to be extradited.
  • A Seoul court approved the extradition of the South Korean suspect - who has previously denied the charges - after she agreed to the transfer in writing.
  • South Korea's Justice Ministry will make a final decision on the extradition to New Zealand soon.

A South Korean woman facing murder charges over the deaths of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand has agreed to be extradited, a court spokesperson said on Friday.

A Seoul court approved on Friday the extradition of the 42-year-old woman - who has previously denied the charges - after she agreed to the transfer in writing, the spokesperson told AFP.

South Korea's Justice Ministry will make a final decision on the extradition to New Zealand soon, the spokesperson said.

"I can confirm the court approved the extradition request... It will happen within the week after the Justice Ministry approves it, which will happen because she agreed to the transfer," the spokesperson said, adding that the suspect had "consented to the extradition in writing".

South Korean police arrested the woman in the port city of Ulsan in September, weeks after New Zealand authorities discovered the remains of two children, believed to have been aged between five and 10 when they died.

An undisclosed number of remains are believed to h
A general view shows the Counties Manukau police station that is leading an investigation after human remains were found in suitcases bought at an auction, in Auckland on 19 August, 2022.

Images in local media at the time showed the woman, who has not been identified by police in South Korea or New Zealand, being led out of an Ulsan police station by plain-clothed investigators, covering her head with a large brown coat.

When asked by reporters whether she would confess to the killings, the woman repeatedly said "I didn't do it" as she was led into a police vehicle.

The bodies were discovered after an unsuspecting family bought a trailer-load of items at an auction for abandoned goods.

New Zealand police have said the bodies were likely in storage for several years, which has complicated the investigation.

Authorities have repeatedly stressed that the family who found the bodies were not connected to the homicides and were being given support to help deal with the trauma.

After receiving a formal extradition request from New Zealand, South Korea's justice ministry said it would "make every effort" to proceed with the woman's transfer "in line with principles of the law".

South Korean police have said the woman was born in the country and later moved to New Zealand, before returning to South Korea in 2018.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreanew zealand
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 769 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3381 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 8273 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,761.13
+0.3%
Silver
21.63
-0.3%
Palladium
2,018.00
+2.3%
Platinum
1,052.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
93.67
+1.1%
Top 40
66,590
+3.9%
All Share
73,120
+3.4%
Resource 10
72,809
+4.8%
Industrial 25
86,797
+4.6%
Financial 15
16,198
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo