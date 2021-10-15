Suspect held after woman, 77, found beheaded in southern France resort home

Marseille – French authorities on Thursday took a suspect in for questioning after the decapitated body of a woman was found at her home in the southern resort of Agde, prosecutors said.

The 77-year-old woman's body was found on Wednesday evening after her son raised concerns that he had been unable to contact her by telephone, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutor Raphael Balland told AFP a man had been held for questioning.

"It is a 51-year-old man who knew the victim," Balland said.

Her son had said he was connected to her home via video link and that he had seen a shadow on the ground.

According to a source, the retired teacher's head was on a table next to the body. There was no sign of a break-in, the outside gate was closed, and the front door of the house unlocked.

