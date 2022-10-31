53m ago

Suspect in attack on US House Speaker Pelosi's husband faces two federal counts

Paul and Nancy Pelosi.
Getty/ Stefan Rousseau - PA Images

The US Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82. The two counts he faces carries up to 50 years in prison, the department said.

Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections on 8 November that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate, coming amid the most vitriolic and polarized US political climate in decades.

