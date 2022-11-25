Suspect in Walmart mass shooting left ‘death note’, US police say

A mass shooting occurred at a Walmart in Virginia, US on Tuesday night.

There have been 610 shootings in the United States this year.

In his death note Andre Bing complained that his coworkers ostracised and antagonised him.

Police and the local government in Chesapeake, Virginia, have released a note retrieved from the phone of a Walmart employee accused of murdering six coworkers in a mass shooting earlier this week.



Tuesday’s attack, which came after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend, brings the total number of mass shootings in the United States this year to 610, according to the Gun Violence Archive nonprofit group.

In a forensic analysis, Chesapeake detectives retrieved a document labelled “death note” from the phone of suspect Andre Bing, in which the 31-year-old complained that his coworkers ostracised and antagonised him.

“I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom,” Bing wrote, accusing his colleagues of laughing at him and giving him “evil twisted grins”.

When one colleague tried “to get rid” of him, Bing said he “lashed out”. The note, released with names redacted on Friday, appears to identify certain employees that Bing blamed for his troubles, as well as another whom he wished to “spare”.

“I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Bing wrote. “My God forgive me for what I’m going to do.”

Chesapeake police also revealed the name of the sixth victim in the attack, 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

He, along with Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson, were killed when Bing, a Walmart supervisor and overnight team leader, entered a break room and opened fire on his fellow employees, authorities said.

The gunman, who had worked at Walmart since 2010, then turned the gun on himself. He died before police arrived on the scene.

Six more people were wounded in the attack, which took place in the retail store just after 22:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday, ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Chesapeake police on Friday also confirmed that Bing purchased the murder weapon – a 9mm handgun – on the morning before the attack.