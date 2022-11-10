36m ago

Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Pelosi's husband

A man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on attempted kidnapping and assault charges.

David Wayne DePape, 42, had already faced the same charges under a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for Northern California.

State prosecutors have charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

DePape was arrested on 28 October after he allegedly forced his way into the home, demanded to see Nancy Pelosi and then clubbed her husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi, 82, a real estate and venture capital executive, was released last week from the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in the line of succession to the presidency, was in Washington at the time.


