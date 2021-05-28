Suspect wounded in shootout, arrested after police officer stabbed in knife attack in France

PARIS – A man stabbed and badly wounded a police officer in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

There was a shootout during the arrest and some police officers were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, according to the news channel.

Breaking : 2 #gendarmes injured while apprehending male suspected of stabbing female officer at police station in western #France @AFP https://t.co/PEexq1qRjz — Catherine Field (@CatherineField) May 28, 2021

The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection.



The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

À La Chapelle-sur-Erde, tout proche de #Nantes, une policière municipale a été grièvement blessée. Un homme s’est introduit dans les locaux de l’hôtel de police et lui a porté plusieurs coups de couteau. Un important dispositif a été déployé, dont le GIGN. pic.twitter.com/nxMIbJMITg — Actu Nantes (@actu_nantes) May 28, 2021

The incident comes a month after a woman – a police administrative worker – was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.



Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was travelling to the scene of Friday's attack.