Suspect wounded in shootout, arrested after police officer stabbed in knife attack in France

French police arrested a suspect after a police officer was attacked and stabbed.
PARIS – A man stabbed and badly wounded a police officer in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

There was a shootout during the arrest and some police officers were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, according to the news channel.

The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a woman – a police administrative worker – was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was travelling to the scene of Friday's attack.

