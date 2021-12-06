1h ago

add bookmark

Suspected Palestinian attacker shot dead by Israeli guard

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Israeli soldier's rifle at the Western Wall.
An Israeli soldier's rifle at the Western Wall.
Jon Hicks

Officials said that a Palestinian teenager who drove his car into an Israeli security checkpoint in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Monday by a security guard at the scene.

The car-ramming occurred after 01:00 at the Te'enim checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, an Israeli defence ministry statement said, adding that the assailant had been "neutralised".

It was not immediately clear if the alleged attacker was killed. Still, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported that 15-year-old Mohammad Nidal Yunes died from injuries after being fired on at a checkpoint.

An Israeli security official confirmed to AFP that the vehicle driver was killed.

The defence ministry said that a security guard was "seriously injured" in the attack. Israel's Sheba hospital said the guard's injuries were not life-threatening.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and the Palestinian territory is now home to roughly 475 000 Jewish settlers living in communities widely considered illegal under international law.

Attacks on checkpoints are common, often carried out by individual Palestinians armed with knives, as well as attempted car-rammings and occasional shootings.

Monday's incident came after a Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli civilian and attempted to attack police on Saturday near the Damascus Gate entry to the Old City in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The assailant was shot dead by officers who appeared to fire on the suspect after he was on the ground, stirring debate about excessive force.

Israeli authorities have insisted the officers acted appropriately.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisraelmiddle east conflict
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 10889 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.98
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.4%
Gold
1,778.33
-0.4%
Silver
22.27
-1.3%
Palladium
1,845.50
+1.6%
Platinum
941.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
69.88
+0.3%
Top 40
64,599
+0.5%
All Share
71,017
+0.3%
Resource 10
67,425
+1.4%
Industrial 25
93,388
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,090
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo