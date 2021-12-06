Suspected Palestinian attacker shot dead by Israeli guard

Officials said that a Palestinian teenager who drove his car into an Israeli security checkpoint in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Monday by a security guard at the scene.

The car-ramming occurred after 01:00 at the Te'enim checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, an Israeli defence ministry statement said, adding that the assailant had been "neutralised".

It was not immediately clear if the alleged attacker was killed. Still, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported that 15-year-old Mohammad Nidal Yunes died from injuries after being fired on at a checkpoint.

An Israeli security official confirmed to AFP that the vehicle driver was killed.

The defence ministry said that a security guard was "seriously injured" in the attack. Israel's Sheba hospital said the guard's injuries were not life-threatening.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and the Palestinian territory is now home to roughly 475 000 Jewish settlers living in communities widely considered illegal under international law.

Attacks on checkpoints are common, often carried out by individual Palestinians armed with knives, as well as attempted car-rammings and occasional shootings.

Monday's incident came after a Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli civilian and attempted to attack police on Saturday near the Damascus Gate entry to the Old City in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

The assailant was shot dead by officers who appeared to fire on the suspect after he was on the ground, stirring debate about excessive force.

Israeli authorities have insisted the officers acted appropriately.

