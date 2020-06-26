50m ago

add bookmark

Sweden lashes out at WHO over virus listing

A health worker takes samples from a man to test him for Covid-19 coronavirus.
A health worker takes samples from a man to test him for Covid-19 coronavirus.
Pedro Pardo, AFP
  • Sweden has lashed out at the WHO over what it says is a "total misinterpretation" of its coronavirus data
  • Sweden is one of the countries that opted not to introduce strict lockdowns
  • At least 5 230 have died in Sweden, the world's fifth highest death rate

Sweden accused the World Health Organisation on Friday of a "total misinterpretation" of its data, as the UN body listed it among 11 countries facing a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The WHO had made a "total mistake", said Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, whose country has made headlines for its high death toll after it opted not to introduce strict lockdowns.

"We have an increase in cases because we have begun testing much more in Sweden the past week," he said, adding that "all the other parameters" showed the number of serious cases was falling.

The WHO's European branch on Thursday said Sweden was among 11 countries seeing an "accelerated transmission" that "if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again".

The other 10 countries on the list are mostly poorer nations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which is included in the WHO's European region.

ALSO READ: Fears booze sales ban will leave a bad hangover that outlasts Covid-19 pandemic

Some 5 230 have died in Sweden, the world's fifth highest death rate - many times higher than its Nordic neighbours, which all imposed much stricter measures to combat the pandemic.

"The number of admissions to intensive care is at a very low level and even deaths are starting to go down," Tegnell said.

"We are now down to a level where there are not more people dying now than during the same weeks in previous years."

According to Sweden's Public Health Agency, around 10 coronavirus patients a day are being admitted to intensive care units, compared with 45-50 a day in April.

In the past month, Sweden has more than doubled its Covid-19 testing and only began offering mass testing to the public last week, a delay which has been highly criticised.

Related Links
Covid-19 deaths top 4 000 in under-fire Sweden
Sweden passes 2 000 deaths from coronavirus
Covid-19 wrap: Sweden, which did not impose restrictions, nears 3 000 deaths, UK may ease...
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
69% - 1831 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 470 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.28
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.72)
Gold
1766.98
(+0.14)
Silver
17.80
(+0.38)
Platinum
804.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
41.40
(+1.46)
Palladium
1873.00
(+1.43)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo