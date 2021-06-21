Swedish PM Lofven ousted in parliament no-confidence vote

Sweden's parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a no-confidence motion on Monday, giving the Social Democrat leader a week to either resign and hand the speaker the job of finding a new government, or call a snap election.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats had seized the chance to call the vote last week after the formerly communist Left Party withdrew its support for centre-left government over a plan to ease rent controls for new-build apartments.

READ | Sweden stands by virus strategy despite tighter measures

Lofven's shaky minority coalition with the Green Party has relied on support in parliament from two small centre-right parties and the Left Party since a tight election in 2018.

With parliament deadlocked, it is not clear to whom the speaker could turn to form a new administration, while opinion polls suggest the centre-left and centre-right blocs are evenly balanced, meaning an snap election might not bring clarity.

A new government - or a caretaker regime - would only sit until a general election scheduled for September 2022.

It is the first time a Swedish prime minister has ever been ousted by a no-confidence motion put forward by the opposition.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.