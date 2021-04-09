Swiss driver arrested in Spain with dead body in passenger seat

A Swiss motorist was arrested on Thursday in northeastern Spain with a dead body in the passenger seat after driving on the wrong side of a highway, police said.

The 66-year-old man had initially been driving towards France but on seeing a police check at a border crossing turned around and began to drive the wrong way down a highway, ignoring signals that he should stop, a Catalonia regional police spokesperson told AFP.

After more than 30 kilometres, the driver turned off the highway and shortly afterwards was involved in a crash around 20 kilometres from Girona, according to a statement.

When police proceeded to inspect the car, they found the body of an elderly man in the passenger seat in front.

An investigation has been launched.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.