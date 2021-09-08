28m ago

add bookmark

Switched at birth: 19-year-old demands millions in damages from Spanish authorities

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A 19-year-old is demanding compensation of $3.5 million from Spanish health authorities after she was swapped with another newborn almost 20 years ago.
  • They were mixed up in 2002 at the San Millan de Logrono in Spain by human error.
  • The error was discovered four years ago.

A 19-year-old woman is seeking millions of euros in damages after it emerged that she was accidentally swapped with another newborn at a Spanish hospital nearly two decades ago.

The babies were mixed up in 2002 after they were born five hours apart and placed in incubators at the San Millan de Logrono in northern Spain, due to a "one-off human error," regional health authorities said.

The error was discovered four years ago after one of the girls who was switched underwent a DNA test as part of dispute over child support payments.

The woman, now 19, is demanding compensation of three million euros ($3.5 million) from health authorities for having been handed to the wrong family, her lawyer Jose Saez-Morga told AFP.

He said:

We are talking about huge damages, which will last her whole life and which will never be repaired.

Health authorities in the Rioja region have so far only offered the woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, 215 000 euros in compensation, he added.

The regional health chief, Sara Alba, said computer systems back then did not have as many details as they do today, and stressed that a similar mix-up could not happen again.

Officials are "not aware" of any other cases at the hospital, which has since closed, she told a news conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 'What if I didn't need saving?' Zephany opens up on life after kidnapping revelation

"We have not been able to determine who is to blame for this mistake," Alba said.

"It was a one-off human error which could not happen today. We can guarantee that this will not happen again."

Saez-Morga said the other young woman switched at birth and her family have also undergone DNA testing.

She has also asked to remain anonymous and has so far not filed a lawsuit, he added.

According to Spanish media reports, one woman was sent to live with a couple who she believed to be her parents while the other, who has filed the lawsuit, was raised mostly by a woman she mistakenly thought was her grandmother.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spain
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 995 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 3317 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1036 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.84
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.51
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,787.95
-0.4%
Silver
24.06
-1.1%
Palladium
2,314.50
-2.7%
Platinum
996.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
59,710
-1.1%
All Share
65,844
-1.0%
Resource 10
62,234
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,174
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,102
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo