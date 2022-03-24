Switzerland police probing 4 deaths, one severe injury after possible group jump

GENEVA – Four people appeared to have jumped to their death in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva, and a fifth is in a serious condition, cantonal police said on Thursday.
The Vaud cantonal police said in a tweet:
Alexandre
Bisenz, police spokesperson, told the 20 Minutes newspaper that the five
people appeared to have jumped from their apartment, near the town's lakeside
casino, for reasons unknown.
No other details were immediately available.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789
Sadag also has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775
SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852
LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322
