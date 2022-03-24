Switzerland police probing 4 deaths, one severe injury after possible group jump

GENEVA – Four people appeared to have jumped to their death in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva, and a fifth is in a serious condition, cantonal police said on Thursday.

The Vaud cantonal police said in a tweet:

Five people were found at the foot of a building. One of the five victims has been hospitalised and is in serious condition. The four others are dead.

Alexandre Bisenz, police spokesperson, told the 20 Minutes newspaper that the five people appeared to have jumped from their apartment, near the town's lakeside casino, for reasons unknown.



No other details were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact: The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789 Sadag also has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775 SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852 LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



