1h ago

add bookmark

Switzerland says resounding 'yes' to same-sex marriage

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Switzerland voted to legalise same-sex marriage.
  • The vote was 64.1% in favour.
  • It's one of the last countries in Europe to legalise same-sex marriages.

Switzerland has agreed to legalise marriage for same-sex couples by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to do so.

According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1% of voters voted in favour of same-sex marriage in Sunday’s nationwide referendum.

"It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the whole LGBT community," said Jan Muller of the "yes" campaign committee.

READ | Soweto Pride celebrations mark end of Covid-19 third wave

Switzerland is the world's 30th country to adopt same-sex marriages, and one of the last remaining western European nations to do so. The Netherlands was the first in 2001.

"We are very happy and relieved," said Antonia Hauswirth of the national committee "Marriage for All", adding supporters would celebrate in Switzerland's capital Bern on Sunday.

'Milestone for equality'

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the first same-sex marriages should be able to take place from 1 July 2021.

"Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, regardless of whether it is two men, two women, or a man and a woman," she said.

"The state does not have to tell citizens how they should lead their lives."

Amnesty International welcomed the move as a "milestone for equality".

While same-sex couples can register a civil partnership, with about 700 established each year, the arrangement does not provide the same rights as marriage, including for obtaining citizenship and the joint adoption of children.

The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married in civil ceremonies, and adopt children. Married lesbian couples will also have access to sperm donation, in what was one of the more controversial aspects of the referendum campaign.

Proponents gathered the 50 000 signatures needed to put the issue to a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy after the Swiss parliament approved a bill last December allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Monika Rueegger of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) and member of the referendum committee "No to Marriage for All" said she was disappointed at the outcome.

"This was not about love and feelings, it was about children's welfare. Children and fathers are the losers here," she told the Reuters news agency.

Citizenship

The law will also make it easier for foreigners married to Swiss people to get citizenship.

A majority in all 26 cantons of the country of more than eight million people voted yes - even the most conservative ones. Support was strongest in Basel City at 74%.

"The Swiss have dropped a massive 'yes' into the ballot box," Olga Baranova, a spokesperson for the "yes" committee, told the AFP news agency.

She was at a restaurant in the Swiss capital Bern hosting the "yes" campaign's celebrations - decked out in balloons in the rainbow colours.

"Today does not change my country," Baranova said.

"Today reflects the change of mentality over the last 20 years. It is really the reflection of a very broad and very important acceptance of LGBT people in society."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
switzerland
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
38% - 43 votes
There were positives to take
6% - 7 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
18% - 20 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
38% - 43 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.57
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.57
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,752.54
+0.1%
Silver
22.56
+0.6%
Palladium
1,980.15
+0.3%
Platinum
990.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,853
+0.4%
All Share
64,251
+0.3%
Resource 10
57,731
+0.8%
Industrial 25
83,398
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,131
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo