27 Feb

add bookmark

Syria landmine blast kills nine civilians: state media

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nine Syrian civilians were killed when a landmine planted by jihadists exploded.
Nine Syrian civilians were killed when a landmine planted by jihadists exploded.
AHMAD AL-ATRASH / AFP

Nine Syrian civilians were killed Monday when a landmine planted by jihadists exploded, state media said, in the latest tragedy to have hit truffle-hunters in the war-torn country.

"Nine citizens were killed and two others injured... in the eastern countryside of Al-Salamiyah", in the central province of Hama, when a landmine left behind by Islamic State group militants blew up under their car, the official SANA news agency said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the victims had been hunting in the desert for truffles, a delicacy that can be sold at exorbitant prices.

On 18 February, at least 68 people picking truffles in a desert of neighbouring Homs province were killed in a suspected IS attack, said the Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The Britain-based monitor said IS was taking advantage of the annual harvest of the desert fungus, which is in season from February to April, to carry out attacks in remote locations.

Truffle digging has seen many people, including women and children, lose their lives in the country's central, northeastern and eastern regions in recent years.

Explosives left in fields, along roads or even in buildings by all sides in Syria's 12-year conflict have wounded killed hundreds of civilians and wounded thousands more, according to the Observatory.

Across Syria, more than 10 million people live in areas contaminated by explosive hazards, the United Nations has said.

Syria's war has claimed the lives of around half a million people and displaced millions since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
syria
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the greylisting of South Africa last week by an anti-money laundering watchdog. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's cause for concern
34% - 521 votes
There’s no need to panic
3% - 43 votes
Ramaphosa is clearly out of his depth
63% - 964 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.20
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
939.54
+3.1%
Palladium
1,428.77
+1.1%
Gold
1,816.50
-0.1%
Silver
20.59
-0.8%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,518
+0.9%
All Share
77,514
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,595
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,048
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,418
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo