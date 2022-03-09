36m ago

add bookmark

Syria war escalating, more probes needed into civilian casualties - UN experts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of civilians taking shelter in camps along the frontier between Turkey and north western Syria. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A view of civilians taking shelter in camps along the frontier between Turkey and north western Syria. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • The war in Syria has escalated with intensified shelling and aerial bombing by Syrian and Russian forces.
  • Any disruptions of wheat imports from Ukraine or Russia would hit Syrian families hard as prices for basic food could soar further.
  • Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the war which began in March 2011 and has displaced half of its pre-war population of 22 million.

Syria's war has escalated in the last months, marked by intensified shelling and aerial bombing by Syrian and Russian forces on rebel-held areas, UN war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.

Families in Syria, where rampant inflation hit 140% at the start of 2022, would be hard-hit by any disruption of wheat imports from Ukraine or Russia that could make prices for basic goods soar even further, they said.

The UN Commission of Inquiry called for reviewing Western sanctions on Syria to allow in more humanitarian aid and mitigate the impact on civilians grappling with shortages.

Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the war which began in March 2011 and has displaced half of its pre-war population of 22 million, panel chairman Paulo Pinheiro said.

"Our worry is that it's not a war that is coming to an end, it is actually on the uptick again," Hanny Megally, a member of the independent panel, told a news briefing.

"In the northwest, we've seen increased shelling and aerial bombardments from the Syria state and the Russian Federation and shelling from the ground, including use of indiscriminate weapons but also targeted rockets," he said.

Drones and more sophisticated weapons such as Krasnopol-type precision-guided artillery were being used by the Damascus government or its Russian ally, the panel said in a report that examined some 14 deadly attacks in the second half of 2021.

The experts urged the United States to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by U.S.-led air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

"The (US) investigations have been from our perspective not sufficient," Megally said.

The US mission to the United Nations in Geneva had no immediate comment.

In late November, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of a 2019 strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said at the time.

The New York Times had reported that the strike killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Islamic State.

The UN panel again urged the United States and all parties to conduct credible and independent investigations into incidents involving civilian casualties in which their forces were implicated.

"We are saying with the US, the investigations are not up to scratch and we are concerned about some of the tactics and strategies. The other parties often completely deny when the evidence is there or don't carry out investigations," Megally said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5873 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 11625 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.61
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.1%
Gold
2,002.70
-2.3%
Silver
26.01
-1.5%
Palladium
3,040.50
-4.4%
Platinum
1,089.50
-6.0%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,485
0.0%
All Share
72,685
0.0%
Resource 10
82,108
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,246
0.0%
Financial 15
15,296
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo