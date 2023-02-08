08 Feb

add bookmark

Syrian man digs for 30 relatives buried by quake

accreditation
  • A man in Syria made it out of his home after an earthquake struck and for the past two days has been going through rubble searching for 30 of his relatives.
  • He has retrieved 10 bodies so far.
  • The earthquake killed more than 11 700 people, including more than 2 600 in war-torn Syria.

Malek Ibrahim made it out of his home after the earthquake hit Syria and thought he could breathe a sigh of relief. But 30 relatives were still unaccounted for elsewhere.

For the past two days, Ibrahim has been doggedly tearing at the rubble with his hands as he searches for family members who were buried when Monday's deadly earthquake struck both Syria and Turkey.

So far, he has managed to retrieve 10 bodies, helped by residents and rescuers in Besnaya, a village in the northwest on the Turkish border that was hard-hit by the disaster.

His uncle, his cousin and their families were all trapped under the debris.

"The whole family is gone. It's complete genocide," said the 40-year-old covered in dirt.

He, his wife and his children managed to get out of their home in Idlib city alive.

But he said he had little hope that any of his extended family members pinned down by the collapsed building in Besnaya had survived.

"Every time we recover a body, I remember the beautiful times that we spent together," he said, weeping as he used a pickaxe to remove yet more wreckage.

Piles of rubble are now strewn across a once quiet and idyllic landscape dotted with olive trees.

We used to have fun and joke around, but never again... I will never see them again.


The earthquake killed more than 11 700 people, including more than 2 600 in war-torn Syria.

When the 7.8-magnitude quake hit at dawn on Monday, Ibrahim, his wife and eight children fled their home in Idlib, in the rebel-held northwest.

They had moved there from the southern part of the province after violence in Syria's long-running war which has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since 2011.

Ibrahim's family stayed outside in the street for hours in the pouring rain, as dozens of buildings crumpled to the ground.

As soon as he heard that his family's building in Besnaya had collapsed, he rushed the 40km from Idlib city.

'A doomed people' 

"We dig without sleep, hoping that someone may be alive," he said, although he knows in his heart that the chances of this are slim.

"It's a feeling I can't describe, a tragedy," he said, "We are a doomed people in every sense of the word."

The earthquake flattened entire blocks of buildings in Besnaya.

Dozens of residents, fighters and rescuers gathered on top of the ruins, digging through the rubble and calling out to any survivors underneath - in the hope that someone will respond.

They have cried with joy when they rescue a survivor, and consoled families anxiously awaiting news of trapped relatives.


Some 20km to the south, in the village of Ramadiya, Ayman Diri wept as he looked for his brother and eight nephews in the rubble.

After digging for hours, rescuers pulled out the body of his 12-year-old nephew.

Diri said he refused to give up hope that someone might be alive, especially after he managed to rescue others trapped under the collapsed building with the help of rescuers.

"All we can do is hope for the best... although we can see the state of the building," he said, gazing at the pulverised concrete slabs.

"May God have mercy on my brother, whether he is alive or dead."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeysyriaearthquakes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 3899 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 284 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.71
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.43
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.00
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
980.16
-0.7%
Palladium
1,666.68
+0.4%
Gold
1,880.18
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
74,281
+0.4%
All Share
80,278
+0.4%
Resource 10
74,992
+0.4%
Industrial 25
104,498
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,355
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

22m ago

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo