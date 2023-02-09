Syrian village submerged after quake-damaged dam collapses

Syrians fled their flooded northwestern village when a dam collapsed on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported, in the aftermath of a deadly quake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

Dozens of families left their homes to seek refuge in nearby towns, as water partially submerged houses and trees in rebel-held Tloul.

Streets, wheat and bean fields were completely flooded in the village near the Turkish border.

"The mud dam collapsed because of the earthquake," said Louan Hamadeh, one of the few villagers who remained despite the flooding.

"Everyone left except a few young men," he said, adding "our situation is dramatic, look at all the water around us".

Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor killed nearly 20 000 people in Syria and Turkey, official and rescuers said.

At least 16 546 people have died in Turkey and at least 3 317 were killed in Syria.



