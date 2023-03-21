25m ago

Share

Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the US on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-US tensions.
  • The US has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.
  • China has said it is "seriously concerned" about Tsai's US transit plans, which have already been widely reported in Taiwanese and international media.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-US tensions, but Taipei's government would not confirm a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the United States while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which while not official visits are often used by both sides for high-level meetings.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

China has said it is "seriously concerned" about Tsai's US transit plans, which have already been widely reported in Taiwanese and international media.

Tsai will transit through New York and Los Angeles as part of a trip to Guatemala and Belize, leaving Taipei on 29 March and returning 7 April, presidential office spokesperson Lin Yu-chan told reporters. Sources have told Reuters that McCarthy intends to meet her during the California leg of her visit.

Asked whether he could confirm the McCarthy meeting, Taiwan Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said details of the US transits would be given at a later date once arrangements had been finalised.

An infuriated China staged war games near Taiwan in August following a Taipei visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Standard practice

Speaking shortly before Taiwan's announcement of Tsai's trip, a senior US administration official said her expected transits are standard practice and China should not use them as a pretext for aggressive action toward the democratically governed island.

But the senior US official told reporters on a call on Monday night that every president of Taiwan had transited through the US, and that Tsai has done so herself six times since taking office 2016, most recently in 2019.

She had met members of Congress during all of those visits, the official added, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had limited her travel in more recent years.

"We see no reason for Beijing to turn this transit, again, which is consistent with long-standing US policy, into anything but what it is. It should not be used as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait," the official said.

The official said Washington had communicated to Beijing that Tsai's stopovers are in keeping with past precedent.

"There is nothing new from our point of view," the official said.

Noting that President Joe Biden hoped to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would like to reschedule a postponed trip to Beijing, the official said: "We urge the PRC (People's Republic of China) to keep these channels of communication open."

"In terms of contact with McCarthy's office, we offer briefings to members before engagements. We tend to do that before travel, before meetings. We've had some regular contact there," the official added.

Tsai's anticipated US meeting with McCarthy is seen as a potential alternative to a sensitive visit by the Republican Speaker to Taiwan, a trip he has said he hopes to make.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington, which maintains only unofficial ties with Taipei, but is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China believes the United States is colluding with Taiwan to challenge Beijing and giving support to those who want the island to declare formal independence.

Taiwan's government says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kevin mccarthytsai ing-wentaiwanus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1293 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 438 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1882 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.78
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.98
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
985.46
+0.1%
Palladium
1,415.30
-0.1%
Gold
1,966.67
-0.6%
Silver
22.44
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.79
+1.1%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo